Serbian Intelligence Service Says Exposed Network Of Spies From Croatia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Serbian Intelligence Service Says Exposed Network of Spies From Croatia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Serbian Security Intelligence Agency (BIA) said on Friday it had handed over to the prosecutor's office a case on two suspects of espionage in favor of Croatia.

The first is Drazen Letic, a former employee of the Serbian Interior Ministry, who is suspected of secretly collecting intelligence information and other actions that threatened Serbia's national security, its international political and economic interests.

According to the BIA, Letic was one of several Serbian citizens involved in a spy network that was created by the second suspect in the case, Croatian citizen Nikola Kajkic, inspector at the Anti-Terrorism and Violence Division of the Vukovar-Srem Police Directorate and chairman of the Croatian National Police Union. The purpose of the group was to obtain documents that would be used to discredit Serbia internationally.

Kajkic, during the period of the most intensive use of his ward Letic, also served as the head of the War Crimes Investigation Group ” a body that was formed by Croatian security forces to investigate war crimes against people of Croatian origin during the civil war in Croatia in 1991-1992, especially cases, on which Serbian courts have delivered ruling.

It is alleged that the ultimate goal of the task given by the Croatian intelligence and right-wing political organizations was to discredit the Serbian judicial authorities in international institutions, question their ability to act legally and point out the alleged political influence of court decisions, thereby jeopardizing security, political situation and economic stability of Serbia, BIA added.

The BIA recalled that on July 13, Letic was imprisoned in the international police action of Serbia, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Switzerland as a member of an international criminal group led by US citizen Michael Dokovic (real name Iljmija Frljuckic) while attempting to smuggle 600 kilograms (1,320 Pounds) of cocaine worth about $20 billion from Uruguay to Switzerland.

Unlike Letic, Kajkic is currently inaccessible to Serbia's investigative authorities, the Serbian intelligence service said.

