UrduPoint.com

Serbian Interior Minister Condemns Calls By US, EU Ambassadors In Support Of LGBT Parade

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Serbian Interior Minister Condemns Calls by US, EU Ambassadors in Support of LGBT Parade

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has condemned the calls by US ambassador Christopher Hill and the head of the EU delegation Emanuele Giaufret to hold a LGBT parade in Belgrade, despite the ban by the authorities

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has condemned the calls by US ambassador Christopher Hill and the head of the EU delegation Emanuele Giaufret to hold a LGBT parade in Belgrade, despite the ban by the authorities.

On August 27, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the country's authorities had canceled the EuroPride 2022 parade scheduled for September 12-18 in Belgrade amid the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija and other issues. In response, the EuroPride organizers said that the event would still take place only without a parade. The decision of the Serbian authorities prompted harsh reaction from foreign missions in the country.

"The US ambassador and the head of the EU Delegation expressed the hope that the legal procedure in Serbia would not be followed and that the EuroPride 2022 parade would be held, contrary to the decision of the relevant authorities.

The respected ambassadors did not express the hope that the opponents of EuroPride would also be allowed to march, regardless of the decision of the state authorities. Their assembly, therefore, does not fall under human rights and freedom of expression," Vulin said in a statement.

The minister also said that the Serbian Interior ministry has no such prejudices and does not divide Serbian citizens, and cares about the safety of all citizens.

Several thousand people went to the streets of Belgrade on August 14 for a rally of traditional family values supporters. The organizers said that they had received the blessing of Bishop Nikanor of Banat, who had previously publicly condemned and anathematized all the organizers and participants of the EuroPride in Belgrade. Two other religious procession in defense of traditional values and against the parade took place in Belgrade on August 29 and September 11.

Related Topics

Assembly Interior Minister Belgrade Bishop Serbia March August September Family Event All From

Recent Stories

US Will Take Every Step to Move Prisoner Swap Talk ..

US Will Take Every Step to Move Prisoner Swap Talks With Russia Forward - State ..

9 minutes ago
 US Doesn't Think Prisoner Exchange Talks With Russ ..

US Doesn't Think Prisoner Exchange Talks With Russia Stalled - State Dept.

9 minutes ago
 PTI did nothing for people welfare in four years: ..

PTI did nothing for people welfare in four years: Mashhood

9 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz restoring Pakistan's standing in world: ..

PM Shehbaz restoring Pakistan's standing in world: Marriyum

9 minutes ago
 White House Says Republican Governors Using Migran ..

White House Says Republican Governors Using Migrants as Political Pawns

12 minutes ago
 'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river ..

'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river Ravi', says CEO Imran

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.