Serbian Interior Minister Condemns Calls by US, EU Ambassadors in Support of LGBT Parade

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has condemned the calls by US ambassador Christopher Hill and the head of the EU delegation Emanuele Giaufret to hold a LGBT parade in Belgrade, despite the ban by the authorities

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has condemned the calls by US ambassador Christopher Hill and the head of the EU delegation Emanuele Giaufret to hold a LGBT parade in Belgrade, despite the ban by the authorities.

On August 27, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the country's authorities had canceled the EuroPride 2022 parade scheduled for September 12-18 in Belgrade amid the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija and other issues. In response, the EuroPride organizers said that the event would still take place only without a parade. The decision of the Serbian authorities prompted harsh reaction from foreign missions in the country.

"The US ambassador and the head of the EU Delegation expressed the hope that the legal procedure in Serbia would not be followed and that the EuroPride 2022 parade would be held, contrary to the decision of the relevant authorities.

The respected ambassadors did not express the hope that the opponents of EuroPride would also be allowed to march, regardless of the decision of the state authorities. Their assembly, therefore, does not fall under human rights and freedom of expression," Vulin said in a statement.

The minister also said that the Serbian Interior ministry has no such prejudices and does not divide Serbian citizens, and cares about the safety of all citizens.

Several thousand people went to the streets of Belgrade on August 14 for a rally of traditional family values supporters. The organizers said that they had received the blessing of Bishop Nikanor of Banat, who had previously publicly condemned and anathematized all the organizers and participants of the EuroPride in Belgrade. Two other religious procession in defense of traditional values and against the parade took place in Belgrade on August 29 and September 11.