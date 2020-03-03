UrduPoint.com
Serbian Interior Minister Discusses Border Security With Hungarian Foreign Minister

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:30 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic has discussed border enhancement measures with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Belgrade amid the developing crisis at the Turkey-Greece border, the Serbian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Last week Ankara opened its borders to Europe to all refugees and migrants, resulting in thousands of people moving to the border in order to reach the European Union.

"Stefanovic notified Szijjarto on the elevated border surveillance measures implemented by the Republic of Serbia and pointed out that the current situation is stable as well as that the Serbian Interior Ministry is monitoring the situation at the Greek-Turkey border," the ministry said in a statement.

The Hungarian foreign minister, on his part, shared Budapest's stance on the current migrant situation, saying that Hungary will continue deploying its police officers at the Serbia-North Macedonia border per the EU project on migrant crisis control.

In the wake of the 2015 migration crisis, Hungary emerged as the leading advocate of tougher border security.

