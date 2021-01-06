Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has said that he decided to opt for the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V since he believes in Russia's health care system, the Serbian interior ministry said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has said that he decided to opt for the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V since he believes in Russia's health care system, the Serbian interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic said that she had been inoculated with Sputnik V at the Torlak Institute of Virology in Belgrade together with Vulin.

"Noting that the inoculation with the Russian vaccine was his desire, minister Vulin stressed that he believed in Russia's medicine.

And he also added that he was sure that each vaccine that was approved by our [Serbian] medics was good and helpful, and there was no great difference," the ministry said.

Serbia launched its national vaccination on December 24, when the country received the first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Six days later, Serbia obtained 2,400 doses of Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.