Serbian Interior Minister Hopes for Decisive Victory of Vucic in Sunday Election

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik that he is hoping for a decisive victory for the current president, Aleksandar Vucic, and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party in the presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

When asked about what he was expected from the upcoming elections, the politician said that his Movement of Socialists party is standing behind Vucic, who has served as head of state since 2017. According to the minister, Vucic's policies will guarantee a continuation of military neutrality and the country's independence in making decisions.

"I hope for the decisive victory (of Vucic and the Serbian Progressive Party), so decisive that after the results are announced it will be difficult to incite clashes or protests, although there will be such attempts," Vulin said.

On Sunday, Vucic will face seven other contenders for the presidency, while the Together We Can Do Everything coalition, based on his Serbian Progressive Party, will be fighting for votes against 17 parties and electoral blocs.