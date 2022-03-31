UrduPoint.com

Serbian Interior Minister Hopes For Decisive Victory Of Vucic In Sunday Election

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Serbian Interior Minister Hopes for Decisive Victory of Vucic in Sunday Election

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik that he is hoping for a decisive victory for the current president, Aleksandar Vucic, and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party in the presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik that he is hoping for a decisive victory for the current president, Aleksandar Vucic, and the ruling Serbian Progressive Party in the presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

When asked about what he was expected from the upcoming elections, the politician said that his Movement of Socialists party is standing behind Vucic, who has served as head of state since 2017. According to the minister, Vucic's policies will guarantee a continuation of military neutrality and the country's independence in making decisions.

"I hope for the decisive victory (of Vucic and the Serbian Progressive Party), so decisive that after the results are announced it will be difficult to incite clashes or protests, although there will be such attempts," Vulin said.

On Sunday, Vucic will face seven other contenders for the presidency, while the Together We Can Do Everything coalition, based on his Serbian Progressive Party, will be fighting for votes against 17 parties and electoral blocs.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Independence Sunday 2017 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Academy of Letters announces Awards for P ..

Pakistan Academy of Letters announces Awards for Pakistani Writers' and Poets

57 seconds ago
 Physical remand of president PPP-AJK extended for ..

Physical remand of president PPP-AJK extended for another day

58 seconds ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Says Unipolarity Dead, N ..

Serbian Interior Minister Says Unipolarity Dead, New Global Agreement Needed

59 seconds ago
 Beijing Says Afghanistan's Neighbors Urged Western ..

Beijing Says Afghanistan's Neighbors Urged Western Countries to Reconstruct Nati ..

1 minute ago
 Govt ensures timely release of funds for developme ..

Govt ensures timely release of funds for development schemes: Fazal Shakur

5 minutes ago
 Wasa changes water timing for Ramzan

Wasa changes water timing for Ramzan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.