Serbian Interior Minister, Parliamentary Speaker to Get Russian Vaccine Shots

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Serbian interior minister and the parliamentary speaker will be vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, the Serbian government said on Tuesday.

"Serbian parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic and Minister of the Interior Aleksandar Vulin will receive the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V.

.. on 6 January," a statement read.

The Balkan nation has confirmed a further 2,653 infections in the past day, raising the total to 349,238. The virus-related fatalities rose by 41 to 3,405.

The Serbian government has been leading the national vaccination by example. Prime Minister Ana Brnabic was the first to receive a shot of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine on December 24.