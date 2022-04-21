Serbian Interior Minister Says Confidence in EU at Historic Low

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Thursday that support of Serbia's accession to the European Union hit a historic low after the European Parliament demanded that it align with sanctions on Russia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Thursday that support of Serbia's accession to the European Union hit a historic low after the European Parliament demanded that it align with sanctions on Russia.

A survey by the Serbian arm of the Ipsos pollster found that 44% of Serbs would vote against EU membership in a referendum, while 34% would back the move. The rest were undecided.

"Confidence in the EU among Serbs is at a historic low. If President (Aleksandar) Vucic cast doubt on our European path and our European future even once in a speech I guarantee that confidence in the EU would be lower than in NATO," he said in a statement.

The European Parliament has been pressing Serbia to choose the EU over Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine. Vulin said the EU's recognition of Kosovo and demands to pull support from the Serbian-majority territory in Bosnia proved that Serbia did not belong in the bloc.

Vulin further accused the European Union of "measuring our love for Europe with hatred toward Russia." He argued that Serbia should be left out of the EU-Russia standoff and allowed to remain militarily and politically neutral.