Serbian Interior Minister Says Over 8,500 Illegal Migrants Detained in 2020

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Serbia's geographical location puts it in the middle of migration routes, and over 8,500 people have been detained in 2020 for illegally crossing into the Balkan country, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Thursday.

Stefanovic participated in an Austria-organized ministerial video conference on combating irregular migration along the Eastern Mediterranean and the related Western Balkan route on Thursday. According to Serbia's interior minister, cooperation with the European Union member states would be useful for Belgrade amid migration issues.

"Making Frontex [the EU's border and coast guard agency] one of the priorities in defending the EU's external borders could be an answer. This year we have detained over 8,500 migrants who tried to illegally cross our border.

This does not mean that they no longer look for channels and ways to leave the Western Balkans and get to the countries of Western Europe," Stefanovic said, as quoted by the Serbian Interior Ministry.

The minister added that the EU could help strengthen Serbia's border control with modern equipment. According to Stefanovic, the Balkan route remains one of the main ones for migrants wishing to reach Western Europe and Serbia is experiencing the heavy flow of migration due to its geographical location.

The minister added that the majority of migrants are entering Serbia via North Macedonia and Bulgaria. At the moment, there are approximately 4,300 illegal migrants in reception centers across Serbia.