Serbian Interior Minister Says Unipolarity Dead, New Global Agreement Needed

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik in an interview ahead of the Sunday presidential and parliamentary elections that the unipolar world was over and urged adoption of a new security arrangement by the major powers.

"Unipolarity is dead. You cannot run the world without Russia and China. You cannot also discount the EU factor. These are the vectors that have to be accepted. I cannot say if there will be a new Yalta (deal), but an agreement between the major powers must be arranged. A new security framework must be established," Vulin said.

In December, Russia presented draft proposals on security guarantees in Europe to the United States and NATO. The proposals sought to prevent NATO from expanding in Eastern Europe and to prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been an active proponent of setting up a meeting between the UN Security Council's permanent members Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.