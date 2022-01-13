UrduPoint.com

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens To Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over Defamation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin on Wednesday threatened a defamation lawsuit against Russian journalist and opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza for alleging that Vulin had given the Russian authorities an audio-recording of Kara-Murza's meeting with Russian municipal lawmakers in Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin on Wednesday threatened a defamation lawsuit against Russian journalist and opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza for alleging that Vulin had given the Russian authorities an audio-recording of Kara-Murza's meeting with Russian municipal lawmakers in Serbia.

In late December, Serbian opposition media alleged that Vulin had delivered the recording to Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev during his visit to Moscow in May, 2021. Kara-Murza, who is also the chairman of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, made strong-worded public comments about the allegation.

"Every foolish individual may have his own opinion, as well as every spy can represent themselves as a humanitarian worker or any other activist.

I have no idea which of these categories can be applied to Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, but I know that he is telling lies and will have to prove it in a Russian or Serbian court, where I will bring him to justice with a lawsuit," Vulin said, as quoted in a release by the Serbian interior ministry.

He denied "handing any data to any one" and opined that the allegation was aimed at "picturing Serbia as a non-sovereign country controlled by others."

Vulin noted that thousands of Serbs live in Russia and thousands of Russians live in Serbia, and advised against false information campaigns that could sow discord between them.

