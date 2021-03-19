(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin on Friday expressed grave concerns over the safety of President Aleksandar Vucic, urging increased vigilance on the part of the relevant services.

"There are reasons for concern and heightened vigilance when it comes to the safety of President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic," Vilun said, as cited by the interior ministry, adding that Vucic is key to political stability in the country.

The minister added that in addition to the previously disclosed 1,572 cases of illegal wiretapping of the president, the probe revealed several hundred more materials of wiretapped telephone conversations, which were also transferred to the prosecutor's office.

Earlier in March, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic described the wiretapping of the country's president as a coup attempt involving members of the ruling party and high-ranking interior ministry officials.