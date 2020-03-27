UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Interior Ministry Suggests Gov't Ask Russia For Help Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Serbian Interior Ministry Suggests Gov't Ask Russia for Help Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Serbian Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that it has suggested that the country's government should ask Russia for help amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

"At today's session of the cabinet, the Serbian Interior Ministry suggested that the government ask Russia for help because of coronavirus," a representative of the ministry said, adding that the government would accept this proposal.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet introduces measures to support supplie ..

1 minute ago

Indian Prime Minister, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi D ..

20 minutes ago

NGO to utilizes foreign economic assistance for fi ..

21 minutes ago

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan offers to host SAARC health ministers' co ..

37 minutes ago

Filmmakers invited to submit their work for 2020 S ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.