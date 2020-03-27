Serbian Interior Ministry Suggests Gov't Ask Russia For Help Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:40 AM
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The Serbian Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that it has suggested that the country's government should ask Russia for help amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
"At today's session of the cabinet, the Serbian Interior Ministry suggested that the government ask Russia for help because of coronavirus," a representative of the ministry said, adding that the government would accept this proposal.