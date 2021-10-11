Serbian Internal Affairs Minister Sees No EU Will to Urge Kosovo to Fulfill Agreements

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Serbian Internal Affairs Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik he does not see any will of the European Union to force authorities of the self-proclaimed Kosovo to fulfill the recently reached de-escalation agreements, and also expressed doubt about Kosovo's compliance.

Late last month, Serbia and Kosovo reached an agreement to de-escalate border tensions over Kosovo's ban on entry for vehicles with Serbian license plates. Kosovar police units were withdrawn from the Jarinje and Bernjak border crossings, and the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission was deployed there to ensure safe movement.

Road blockades by local Serbs were lifted.

"I strongly doubt that the current agreements, as well as other agreements reached with Kosovo Albanians, will be implemented. Experience shows us that nothing of the things that were earlier agreed upon was observed, they never kept their word. Actually, this is an issue not for them but for the EU, which mediates our negotiations ... Kosovo Albanians do not abide by agreements and do not keep their word if they are not forced to. I do not see the EU will to force (Kosovar Prime Minister Albin) Kurti to fulfill the agreements," Vulin said.