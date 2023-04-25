Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Discuss Bilateral Normalization on May 2 - EU Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti will hold a meeting in Brussels on May 2 to resume talks on the normalization of bilateral relations within the EU-facilitated dialogue, lead spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

In March, Vucic and Kurti held 12-hour talks in the North Macedonian town of Ohrid on the reconciliation plan, with the participation of EU officials. On April 4, delegations from the two countries discussed the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities during a meeting in Brussels. Although some agreements were reached on the issue, the parties failed to make a final deal.

"We had the chief negotiators (from Kosovo and Serbia) in Brussels before Easter. They were not able to reach an agreement on April 4, but we will also have the leaders in Brussels next week on Tuesday, on May 2, for the high level meeting, and the discussions will continue," Stano told a regular press briefing.

On February 27, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell published the full text of the EU's proposal, which contains clauses on the mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations. As part of the plan, the EU and US leaders also insist that Kosovo Albanian authorities form a Community of Serb Municipalities, complete with autonomy rights in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement.

In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. In 2016, the EU and Kosovo signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, which confirmed Pristina's intention to join the bloc and its readiness to carry out the required political, economic, trade and human rights reforms.