Serbian Lawmaker Says Russia Recognition Of DPR, LPR Will Prevent Further Escalation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Member of Belgrade's city parliament Draginja Vlk told Sputnik that the decision of Russia to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic (DPR, LPR) will save the people of the Donbas currently in danger and prevent further deterioration of the conflict.

"Russian people are Russian people wherever they are. And now, the Russian people in the Donbas are in danger.

Russia must defend and protect the people in the Donbas and they themselves want that," Vlk said. "I support the decision of Moscow to recognize the DLR and LNR. The recognition will help prevent further escalation of conflict and save the people from the danger they are in."

"Tens of thousands of refugees are already in Russia fleeing the Donbas to Russia," Vlk added. "No one in the 21 at century, almost 77 years after World War II should feel insecure economically or even be at life risk, and no one should tolerate US and NATO claims."

