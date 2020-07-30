Serbian Leader Expects COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Available by Late November-Early December

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday during his address to the nation that he expected a vaccine against the coronavirus to be fully developed by November-December, adding that the epidemiological situation in the country is improving.

Earlier in July, Vucic said the government was in talks with a country that was already using a vaccine against the virus, although he did not say which one. Meanwhile, officials from the national COVID-19 response center said that Serbia was in contact with countries working on a coronavirus vaccine ” the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia and China ” to get ahead of the line as soon as it is approved for widespread use.

"We expect by the end of the year, with the existing problems and the further presence of the coronavirus, that in late November or early December, we will have at our disposal a vaccine that will solve our problems," Vucic said.

According to the leader, the situation in hospitals across the country is much better compared to the start of the pandemic, with the number of hospital admissions reducing.

Serbia has so far confirmed 24,892 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 558 fatalities. About 4,500 patients are currently in hospitals, with 143 of them being on lung ventilation.