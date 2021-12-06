Serbian Leadership Threatened With Western Sanctions After Every Visit to Russia -Minister

After every visit of the Serbian leadership to Russia, the country's authorities receive warnings of imminent Western sanctions, Serbian Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandar Vulin said on Monday

Vulin held working meetings with Russian officials on December 2-3 in Moscow, including Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"Each of our visits to the Russian Federation always elicit attacks from precisely defined think tanks; a certain professor, analyst always appears, and we are threatened with sanctions, personal or collective, there is always an idea that Serbia does not dare to decide for itself, cannot choose friends on its own," Vulin said in a press release.

Vulin noted that it is thanks to Belgrade's independent foreign policy that Serbia can count on friendship with Moscow, which is always ready to provide "military, diplomatic and economic assistance." The minister added that it is thanks to the friendship with Russia that Serbia has the lowest gas prices in Europe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Serbian leader Alexandar Vucic on November 25 in Sochi, where they had a conversation on a wide range of issues. Following the meeting, the president of Serbia said that the price of Russian gas for his country would remain at the previous level of $270 per 1,000 cubic meters, adding that an understanding has been reached on increasing the volume and flexibility of supplies.