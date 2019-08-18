Serbian Military to Take Part in 2020 Victory Day Parade on Red Square - Belgrade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Serbian military will take part in the Victory Day parade on Red Square in downtown Moscow in 2020 at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu and Vulin held talks in the Moscow Region's Kubinka.

"Minister Shoigu expressed his respect to [Aleksandar] President Vucic and our policy of military neutrality and invited President Vucic and our guard of honor to take part in the parade on occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory. We won together, we should celebrate together," Vulin said, as quoted by his ministry.

The city of Belgrade was liberated on October 20, 1944, while battles to liberate the rest of Yugoslavia continued through 1945. The Soviet Red Army and the Yugoslav partisans from the National Liberation Army took part in the operations.

According to post-war estimates of the Yugoslav authorities, more than 7,000 of soldiers of the Red Army who died during the Belgrade Offensive were buried in Yugoslavia.

"The Serbian Army will be on Red Square on May 9 with its supreme commander-in-chief, along with other [WWII] victorious countries and all those who were against fascism, as representatives of the free peoples whom we were back then and remain to be," the minister added.

The year of 2020 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Moscow has already invited a number of world leaders to attend the parade, including Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.