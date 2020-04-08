Serbia's main Clinical Center is expecting a Russian military disinfection team after a patient tested positive for the coronavirus, Danica Grujicic, the head of the neurooncology department, told Sputnik on Wednesday, praising timely assistance from Russia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Serbia's main Clinical Center is expecting a Russian military disinfection team after a patient tested positive for the coronavirus, Danica Grujicic, the head of the neurooncology department, told Sputnik on Wednesday, praising timely assistance from Russia.

Grujicic is a renowned neurosurgeon in the Balkans and a professor at the University of Belgrade school of Medicine. The Clinical Center in Belgrade where she works had to put an entire department in quarantine after discovering an asymptomatic coronavirus patient who broke out in fever on the 14th day of hospitalization.

"We currently have around 200 patients. We are looking forward to getting help from Russian disinfection experts. We can't wait for them to come and clean it up ... They are expected in the second half of the day," Grujicic said, adding that Russia's help was "very timely."

Russia airlifted 87 military virologists and medics alongside with disinfection equipment to an air base in Belgrade late last week. The commanding officer, Maj. Gen. Mikhail Chernyshov, said on Tuesday that disinfection teams had cleaned up 10 facilities in three Serbian cities.