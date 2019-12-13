UrduPoint.com
Serbian Opposition Blocks Entrances To National Television Building

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:37 PM

Serbian Opposition Blocks Entrances to National Television Building

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Supporters of the opposition Alliance for Serbia on Friday blocked the entrances to the building of the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) in Belgrade, demanding unbiased coverage of political life in the country and promising that their rally would be held peacefully, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The alliance's leaders, including ex-Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic, current leader of the right-wing Dveri political movement Bosko Obradovic and former Belgrade Mayor Dragan Dilas had previously said that they would block access to the RTS central office with supporters from noon to 8 p.m. (11:00 to 19:00 GMT) to achieve "comprehensive coverage of political life and corruption scandals in the country."

The police allowed the protesters to approach the entrance to the RTS headquarters.

"We have warned in advance, and I heard that the journalists had prepared, and the broadcasting will be organized from another facility. If no people that may engage in a conflict with us are sent here, everything will be completely peaceful. So there will be no drama," Jeremic told reporters in front of the building.

The protest's organizers emphasize that they did not seek entrance to the building and did not plan violent actions.

Friday's protest marked a year since an attack on the leader of the opposition Serbian Left and his two associates in the city of Krusevac. The attack sparked a series of weekly opposition rallies, but after several months of anti-government protests, some of which escalated into clashes with police, the rallies subsided.

