UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Parliament Approves Government Headed By Ana Brnabic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Serbian Parliament Approves Government Headed by Ana Brnabic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Serbian parliament approved the new government headed by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic by a majority vote, according to a broadcast conducted on the parliament's website.

"A total of 232 parliamentarians are present. 227 voted for, 5 against," the parliament's speaker Ivica Dacic said.

After that, the newly elected ministers took oath.

Earlier in the day, Brnabic told parliamentarians that the proposed government would be pro-European, focused on early accession to the EU and will "maintain its friendly relations with Russia, China and all other partners, and build all the best relations with the United States.

"

Among the main tasks, she listed the fight against COVID-19, the mafia and corruption; economic growth and attracting investments; as well as the fight for Kosovo and Metohija.

Discussion of the composition and program of the government continued all day, each minister was approved in a separate vote.

The result of the vote was expected, since the ruling Serbian Progressive Party holds 188 out of 250 parliamentary mandates, and even more with coalition partners.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Parliament Vote United States All Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

48 seconds ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

1 hour ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

1 minute ago

Over 5,300 UN Employees Contracted COVID-19 Global ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.