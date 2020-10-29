Serbian Parliament Approves Government Headed by Ana Brnabic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Serbian parliament approved the new government headed by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic by a majority vote, according to a broadcast conducted on the parliament's website.

"A total of 232 parliamentarians are present. 227 voted for, 5 against," the parliament's speaker Ivica Dacic said.

After that, the newly elected ministers took oath.

Earlier in the day, Brnabic told parliamentarians that the proposed government would be pro-European, focused on early accession to the EU and will "maintain its friendly relations with Russia, China and all other partners, and build all the best relations with the United States.

Among the main tasks, she listed the fight against COVID-19, the mafia and corruption; economic growth and attracting investments; as well as the fight for Kosovo and Metohija.

Discussion of the composition and program of the government continued all day, each minister was approved in a separate vote.

The result of the vote was expected, since the ruling Serbian Progressive Party holds 188 out of 250 parliamentary mandates, and even more with coalition partners.