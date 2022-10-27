Serbian Parliament Approves New Government Headed by Prime Minister Brnabic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Members of the Serbian parliament on Wednesday approved the country's new government headed by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, with ministers taking an oath and pledging to keep Kosovo and Metohija as part of Serbia.

On Sunday, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party of President Aleksandar Vucic picked candidates for a new government. The ministerial nominations were considered by the parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 157 out of 250 Serbian lawmakers approved the new composition of the cabinet led by Brnabic.

After the vote, ministers took an oath where they pledged to abide by the constitution and be committed to keeping Kosovo and Metohija as part of Serbia.

During her speech in the parliament, Brnabic said that Belgrade would continue to pursue its strategic goal of joining the European Union while further conducting an independent foreign and domestic policy.

The prime minister noted that the development of Serbian energy infrastructure would also be one of the priorities of her government.

It is Brnabic's third consecutive term as Serbian prime minister since she first took office in 2017.

The issue of Kosovo has been a major one for Serbia's domestic policy for years. In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia, and nearly 100 UN member states have since recognized its independence. Several countries, including Serbia, Russia, China and Greece have not, while some have withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo.