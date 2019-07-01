Serbian Parliament Deputy Speaker Thanks Russia for Support on Kosovo

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) : Dorde Milicevic, a deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia , on Monday thanked Russia for its continuous support for Serbia on the Kosovo issue.

Milicevic is one of the approximately 800 participants of the second International Forum "Development Of Parliamentarism" event which is being hosted in Moscow between Monday and Wednesday.

"We express a special gratitude to Russia for supporting the Republic of Serbia in the struggle to prevent Kosovo and Metohija from becoming members of international organizations. This shows Russia's role as a protector and builder of a more just international order, a defender of international law and the goals enunciated in the Charter of the United Nations. Russian people understand the principles for which we advocate and the realities of today's world, in which we fight for these ideals," Milicevic told reporters on the sidelines of the forum.

The deputy speaker also assured that Serbia would never introduce economic sanctions against Russia.

Since the breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 90s, the status of Kosovo region has been a subject of a prolonged conflict between the Republic of Serbia and the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo. For Serbs the region has a special significance as it was a place the Battle of Kosovo, an event of utmost importance for Serbian people. However, the region is now populated by mainly Albanian Muslims. Following a war during the 90s Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Russia, alongside dozens of UN member states, has not recognized Kosovo's independence.