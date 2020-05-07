Serbian Parliament Lifts State of Emergency Imposed Due to COVID-19

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Serbian parliament voted on Wednesday to lift the state of emergency, which was imposed on March 15 in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, and the curfew will also be lifted, once the decision comes into force.

Of the parliament's 250 members, 155 voted to abolish the state of emergency, one abstained, one did not vote, the parliament's speaker Maja Gojkovic said.