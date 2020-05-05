Serbian Parliamentary Elections Set for June 21 - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Serbia will hold parliamentary, regional and municipal elections on June 21, almost two months after they were due to take place, President Aleksandar Vucic said Monday.

"The question was whether to hold the polls on June 12 or June 21.

Several parties asked for an extra five or six days of campaigning and we backed them," he said in a televised announcement.

The Balkan nation is preparing to loosen coronavirus restrictions imposed in March after reporting a slowdown in infections. It saw 93 new cases in the day, which brought the country's total to 9,557. The death toll stands at 197.