Serbian PM visits northern Kosovo after unrest

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic travelled to northern Kosovo Monday, marking the first trip by a senior official from Belgrade to the former breakaway province in years following a recent bout of unrest

Mitrovica, Kosovo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic travelled to northern Kosovo Monday, marking the first trip by a senior official from Belgrade to the former breakaway province in years following a recent bout of unrest.

The visit comes just over a week after Serbia and Kosovo signed a landmark arrangement that will allow for the free movement of their citizens between the long-time rivals' territories.

The deal followed weeks of negotiations in Brussels after northern Kosovo was rocked by unrest this summer with Serb protesters blocking border crossings and firing at police over a plan by Kosovo authorities to introduce a new set of travel documents for people entering the territory with Serbian IDs.

In the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica, about a thousand local Serbs greeted Brnabic, waving Serbian flags and holding signs that read "We have only one prime minister" and "Welcome to Serbia, holy land of Kosovo".

"I sincerely hope that the temporary institutions in Pristina become genuinely committed to dialogue and finding a certain compromise needed for long-term normalisation of ties between Belgrade and Pristina," said Brnabic during a press conference, referring to Kosovo authorities.

"That is something we need -- not just for our European integration -- but for ourselves," she added.

Serbia has been a candidate to join the European Union since 2012, however, most experts doubt the country stands a chance of entering the bloc until Belgrade hammers a deal to normalise ties with Kosovo.