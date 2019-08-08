Serbian Police Arrest Fraudster Posing Like Russian Security Officer - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Serbian police have arrested a man for posing as a Russian security officer to extort an estimated $17,000 from his victims, the Serbian Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"He is suspected of deceiving at least three people since January posing as Sergei Ivanovich Klyushkin, a member of the Russian security service," the statement read.

The 38-year-old suspect took the money in exchange for promises of help in securing employment, investments, loans or business cooperation.

Police search at his apartment in the northern Serbian city of Novi sad uncovered military uniforms, a fake Croatian identification document and a gas pistol with ammunition.