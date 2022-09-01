UrduPoint.com

Serbian Police Authorize Entry With Kosovo Documents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Serbian police that work at the Yarine checkpoint on the administrative line with Kosovo have started to authorize entry for people with documents issued by Pristina, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

"Starting from today, we are authorizing entry to people with Kosovo documents, previously only Serbian ones were recognized. We do not know how long this decision will be in force," a police officer told journalists.

The police booth at the checkpoint has information posters in English and Serbian, which say that the recognition of Pristina's documents cannot be interpreted as Belgrade's recognition of Kosovo's independence.

Serbs traveling to Kosovo have to cover the letters SRB and the national emblem of Serbia on their license plates. The same applies to Kosovars entering Serbia.

The Serbian armed forces have begun military drills in the security zone near Kosovo on Thursday, which are aimed at increasing readiness level of the military.

On Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade was ready to partially accept the requirements of the Kosovo-Albanian authorities in Pristina for entry documents into the region under certain conditions and EU guarantees. Later on Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has assured the European Union that Serbs will be able to freely move across the border while using their identification documents.

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed. Brussels urged the sides to negotiate further, but the talks fell through.

