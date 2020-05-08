UrduPoint.com
Serbian Police Detain 15 People For Skirmishes Outside Parliament - Interior Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Serbian police have detained 15 people outside the parliament building in Belgrade for inciting unrest and altercations with government officials, Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Friday.

According to Balkan Insight, right-wing movement Dveri leader and Alliance for Serbia party member Bosko Obradovic and his supporters attempted to stage a demonstration that turned into scuffles after they prevented Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar from entering the parliament.

A day prior, Obradovic interrupted a parliamentary session over lifting the coronavirus state of emergency.

"I consider today's physical attack by Bosko Obradovic and some supporters of the Alliance for Serbia on officials and other citizens at the entrance to parliament an act of fascism. Physical violence against people, bullying, threats for dissent have never been and will never be allowed in our country," Stefanovic said in a video statement.

Serbia's opposition parties boycotted the general elections, including for parliament, which were postponed from April to June 21 due to the pandemic.

They are opposed to President Aleksander Vucic and his Progressive Party.

