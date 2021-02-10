Serbian Police Detain Man Over Phone Threats to President Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Serbian police have detained a man who threatened President Aleksandar Vucic, his son and Belgrade's deputy mayor over phone, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

"Interior Ministry employees together with the Security Information Agency have detained M. Z., born in 1979, on suspicion of creating a security threat. It is assumed that M. Z. called the Serbian Progressive Party's office on Tuesday evening ... and threatened to kill President Vucic, his son Danilo and Belgrade deputy mayor Goran Vesic," the press release read.

The detainee was placed in custody for 48 hours, with the case handed to the prosecutor's office.

The news comes after the criminal police announced on Monday that an assassination attempt against the president was prevented during the opening of a monument to the founder of the Serbian state Stefan Nemanja on January 27.

Prior to the announcement, national security services busted a large criminal group, which is allegedly linked to Montenegrin mafia. Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin suggested back then that a sniper rifle seized from the gang had been intended for the assassination attempt.