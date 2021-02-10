UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Police Detain Man Over Phone Threats To President Vucic

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Serbian Police Detain Man Over Phone Threats to President Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Serbian police have detained a man who threatened President Aleksandar Vucic, his son and Belgrade's deputy mayor over phone, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

"Interior Ministry employees together with the Security Information Agency have detained M. Z., born in 1979, on suspicion of creating a security threat. It is assumed that M. Z. called the Serbian Progressive Party's office on Tuesday evening ... and threatened to kill President Vucic, his son Danilo and Belgrade deputy mayor Goran Vesic," the press release read.

The detainee was placed in custody for 48 hours, with the case handed to the prosecutor's office.

The news comes after the criminal police announced on Monday that an assassination attempt against the president was prevented during the opening of a monument to the founder of the Serbian state Stefan Nemanja on January 27.

Prior to the announcement, national security services busted a large criminal group, which is allegedly linked to Montenegrin mafia. Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin suggested back then that a sniper rifle seized from the gang had been intended for the assassination attempt.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Interior Minister Threatened Man Belgrade January Criminals From

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

11 minutes ago

European Space Agency looks forward to ‘Hope’s ..

21 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary’s wife launches her own fashion ..

25 minutes ago

Row escalates between Twitter and India over block ..

44 seconds ago

Oreen Jasia clinches Captain Rohullah Shaheed Wome ..

45 seconds ago

China to Continue Collaborating With WHO to Trace ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.