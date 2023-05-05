Serbian Police Detain Suspect in Deadly Shooting Near Belgrade - Interior Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Serbian police have managed to detain a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that took place in the villages of Dubona and Sepsin in the Serbian municipality of Mladenovac near Belgrade, the Serbian Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Serbian media reported that at least eight people had been killed and 14 others had suffered gunshot wounds as a result of shooting in Dubona and Sepsin. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Uros B. The man reportedly had an argument with a police officer at a schoolyard, after which he took a firearm from his house, shot the officer, his sister, and one more person, and fled the scene. The suspect continued shooting in the neighboring village.

"After a thorough search, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained U.B., born in 2002, near the city of Kragujevac. He is suspected of having killed eight and wounded 14 people with firearm," the Serbian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Local residents in the village of Dubona, where the suspect comes from, describe him as a "problem young man," the Radio Television of Serbia broadcaster reported.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the attack an act of terrorism. More than 600 Serbian law enforcement officers, using helicopters and night vision cameras, were reportedly searching for the suspect.

On Wednesday, another shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital. Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded. The Serbian government declared a nationwide three-day mourning period starting May 5, with Serbian education Minister Branko Ruzic calling the shooting "the greatest tragedy that has ever happened in Serbia and in our educational system in recent history."