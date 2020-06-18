UrduPoint.com
Serbian Politician Says Gov't Will Lack Legal Mandate For June 27 Talks With Kosovo In US

Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:14 PM

Serbian Politician Says Gov't Will Lack Legal Mandate for June 27 Talks With Kosovo in US

US plans for the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to hold peace talks at the White House on June 27 would be illegitimate for Serbia as parliamentary elections are scheduled just six days prior, making it unlikely that a government will have a mandate to participate in the negotiations, the president of the New Serbia party Velimir Ilic told Sputnik

"At the moment of negotiations in Washington on June 27, Serbia will not have a government, parliament, and no institutions that, according to the Constitution, are authorized to negotiate. We have parliamentary elections on June 21. and we will not have any formed institutions by June 27, the date of the meeting in the US," Ilic remarked.

Richard Grenell, a US special envoy, said in a statement on Monday that he had received commitments from the governments of Serbia and Kosovo to pause the derecognition campaign in order to hold a meeting at the White House later in June.

However, Ilic said that such a meeting would be illegal for Serbia.

"Negotiations in Washington are not legal for us," the party president said.

According to Aleksandar Sekulic, a member of Montenegro's opposition Democratic People's Party (DPP), Washington's abrupt decision to invite the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to the White House is an attempt to bolster the United States' foreign policy standing.

"The goal of initiating any communication between the two sides, mediated by the White House, can only strengthen the foreign policy position of the United States," Sekulic told Sputnik.

The DPP member added that the Trump administration's involvement in negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina may be a ploy to gain political capital ahead of November's presidential elections.

"It should be noted that this may not be a key topic the Trump administration can rely on in the run-up to the upcoming election, but it is part of the puzzle they need. Especially if we look at this topic from the perspective of Trump's statements on reducing the US military presence on all meridians," Sekulic remarked.

The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, although the territory continues to remain disputed. The Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue was established in 2011 in cooperation with the European Union to facilitate negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina, although talks broke down in 2018.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov traveled to Belgrade on Thursday to discuss Serbia's relationship with Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that Belgrade will take no decision on the matter without Moscow's consent.

