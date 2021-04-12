UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Post Chief Djordjevic Says Receives Commemorative Medal From Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:47 PM

Serbian Post Chief Djordjevic Says Receives Commemorative Medal From Putin

Serbian Post chief Zoran Djordjevic showed Sputnik a commemorative medal marking the 75th anniversary of victory in WWII sent to him personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Serbian Post chief Zoran Djordjevic showed Sputnik a commemorative medal marking the 75th anniversary of victory in WWII sent to him personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am honored and pleasantly surprised to receive the commemorative medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin," Djordjevic said. "I look forward to working towards strengthening and developing relations between our two brotherly nations, following the example of our President Aleksandar Vucic."

The medal was presented to Djordjevic by Russian Ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko, on the sidelines of an exhibition at the National Post Museum launched on Monday to mark the 60th anniversary of Gagarin's flight.

The medal was presented for active participation in the patriotic education of citizens and for tackling socio-economic problems of WWII veterans.

Djordjevic, who had previously served as defense and labor ministers, told Sputnik last week that the postal service issued special edition postage stamps to mark the 60th anniversary of the first manned flight into space.

He revealed that Putin will be the recipient of the unique commemorative collectible stamps under the number one, the official told Sputnik. Serbian President Aleksander Vucic will become the owner of the second print of the stamps, while Roscosmos Chief Rogozin will receive the stamps numbered three.

Related Topics

Education Russia Vladimir Putin Serbia Post From

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to E ..

21 minutes ago

Poland to Start Receiving US-Made F-35 Fighter Jet ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan govt provides 18,000 jobs to youth: Sa ..

4 minutes ago

Best professional training to police personnel in ..

4 minutes ago

Civilian deaths spark clashes in eastern DR Congo

9 minutes ago

Iran accuses Israel of sabotage at nuclear site, v ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.