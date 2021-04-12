Serbian Post Chief Djordjevic Says Receives Commemorative Medal From Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Serbian Post chief Zoran Djordjevic showed Sputnik a commemorative medal marking the 75th anniversary of victory in WWII sent to him personally by Russian President Vladimir Putin

"I am honored and pleasantly surprised to receive the commemorative medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin," Djordjevic said. "I look forward to working towards strengthening and developing relations between our two brotherly nations, following the example of our President Aleksandar Vucic."

The medal was presented to Djordjevic by Russian Ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan Kharchenko, on the sidelines of an exhibition at the National Post Museum launched on Monday to mark the 60th anniversary of Gagarin's flight.

The medal was presented for active participation in the patriotic education of citizens and for tackling socio-economic problems of WWII veterans.

Djordjevic, who had previously served as defense and labor ministers, told Sputnik last week that the postal service issued special edition postage stamps to mark the 60th anniversary of the first manned flight into space.

He revealed that Putin will be the recipient of the unique commemorative collectible stamps under the number one, the official told Sputnik. Serbian President Aleksander Vucic will become the owner of the second print of the stamps, while Roscosmos Chief Rogozin will receive the stamps numbered three.