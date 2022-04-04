Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Declares Victory in Presidential Election

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has declared his victory in the presidential election, saying that he got around 60 percent in the first round.

"I got 59.9% - 60.1% ...I now won about 2,245,000 votes in the first round," Vucic told his supporters, adding that voting data from about 85 percent of the polling stations in Serbia had been processed.

More than 6.5 million Serbs were eligible to vote in the Sunday general election. Apart from the president, parliament members and regional assembly members were also elected in dozens of cities, including the capital of Belgrade.