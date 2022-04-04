UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Declares Victory In Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Declares Victory in Presidential Election

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has declared his victory in the presidential election, saying that he got around 60 percent in the first round.

"I got 59.9% - 60.1% ...I now won about 2,245,000 votes in the first round," Vucic told his supporters, adding that voting data from about 85 percent of the polling stations in Serbia had been processed.

More than 6.5 million Serbs were eligible to vote in the Sunday general election. Apart from the president, parliament members and regional assembly members were also elected in dozens of cities, including the capital of Belgrade.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Parliament Vote Belgrade Serbia Sunday From Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

15 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

18 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

1 day ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.