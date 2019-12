Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Invites Putin to Visit Serbia Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Serbia soon.

"We invite you to visit Serbia soon," Vucic said during the Russian-Serbian talks.

Putin visited Serbia in January 2019. More than 20 bilateral documents were signed then.