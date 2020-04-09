UrduPoint.com
Serbian President Announces His Son Got Infected With Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Wednesday that his son Danilo had contracted the coronavirus disease.

"When it all started, my [son] Danilo said that giving up was not an option. My first child was infected with the coronavirus, and the clinical picture is that he was admitted to an infectious disease hospital. Son, you will win this, too.

Your father loves you and everyone loves you," Vucic wrote on his Instagram account.

Serbia has so far confirmed 2,666 COVID-19 cases and 65 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,450,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 85,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

