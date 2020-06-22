(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Sunday the victory of his own ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in the country's parliamentary elections as the formal counting of votes is still underway.

Exit polls have indeed suggested that SNS is winning the vote, as did the preliminary results from the Republic Electoral Commission after reviewing ballots from a little more than 2 percent of polling stations. Final results are expected to be announced no later than in 96 hours after the voting ends.

"Tonight we received the greatest trust of people, the greatest in Serbia's history, in conditions where few people believed in it. We received a great warning from the people that we should be even more responsible and diligent," Vucic said in the SNS campaign headquarters, adding that the party's victory was "impressive and convincing."

According to preliminary results, SNS is leading the race with 63.35 percent of the vote, followed by Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic's Socialist Party of Serbia with 10.67 percent.