UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian President Believes Country Able To Vaccinate 80% Of Population Against COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Serbian President Believes Country Able to Vaccinate 80% of Population Against COVID-19

President Alexander Vucic expressed belief on Thursday that Serbia would be able to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to 80 percent of the population

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) President Alexander Vucic expressed belief on Thursday that Serbia would be able to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to 80 percent of the population.

Serbia launched its national vaccination on December 24, when the country received the first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Six days later, Serbia obtained 2,400 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. High-ranking Serbian officials have publicly received shots in a campaign to raise public trust for the vaccines.

"I expect that the state will be able to vaccinate 80 percent of the nation, and over 90 percent will express a desire to get a vaccine," Vucic told reporters.

On Thursday, a call center that receives applications for the vaccination started operating. Previously, those wishing to receive a shot had to apply via a special form on the government website. Vucic said that over 17,000 people had signed up for the vaccination via the call center in less than two hours.

Overall, the country has secured eight million vaccine doses.

Related Topics

Russia Serbia December Government Million

Recent Stories

Make Every Day Epic with Samsung Galaxy S21 and Ga ..

2 minutes ago

Riyadh Praises Cooperation With Russia in OPEC+, S ..

2 minutes ago

UK Gov't Criticized by Lawmakers Over Post-Brexit ..

2 minutes ago

Yemen to Receive First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccine i ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister expresses grief over sepoys martyrd ..

5 minutes ago

Tintin painting sells for record 3.2 mln euros: au ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.