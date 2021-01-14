Serbian President Believes Country Able to Vaccinate 80% of Population Against COVID-19

President Alexander Vucic expressed belief on Thursday that Serbia would be able to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to 80 percent of the population

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) President Alexander Vucic expressed belief on Thursday that Serbia would be able to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to 80 percent of the population.

Serbia launched its national vaccination on December 24, when the country received the first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Six days later, Serbia obtained 2,400 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. High-ranking Serbian officials have publicly received shots in a campaign to raise public trust for the vaccines.

"I expect that the state will be able to vaccinate 80 percent of the nation, and over 90 percent will express a desire to get a vaccine," Vucic told reporters.

On Thursday, a call center that receives applications for the vaccination started operating. Previously, those wishing to receive a shot had to apply via a special form on the government website. Vucic said that over 17,000 people had signed up for the vaccination via the call center in less than two hours.

Overall, the country has secured eight million vaccine doses.