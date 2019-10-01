(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on Tuesday for Serbs living in Kosovo to vote in the latter's parliamentary election and support the Serb List party, backed by Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on Tuesday for Serbs living in Kosovo to vote in the latter's parliamentary election and support the Serb List party, backed by Belgrade

The early election in the Kosovar parliament will be held on October 6. The Serbian ethnic minority has 20 reserved mandates out of 120 seats in the legislature. The Serb List is supported by Serbia, and on Saturday it was fined 30,000 Euros (some $33,000) for calling Kosovo a part of Serbia in its election campaign materials.

"Go [to polling stations] in as great numbers as possible, because we vote for our sustenance in Kosovo, for keeping our homes, for Serbian salaries in schools and hospitals, because all this will be canceled for us if the voice of the Serbian List is not heard.

Serbia calls on and asks people to show responsibility and seriousness," Vucic said in a televised address.�

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries have not recognized Kosovar independence.

In 2011, Serbia, under the pressure of Brussels, started negotiations on the normalization of relations with Kosovar Albanians under the mediation of the European Union. The dialogue is currently suspended.