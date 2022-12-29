UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Cancels High Alert For Armed Forces - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 09:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has lifted the state of high alert of the country's armed forces, the Tanjug news agency reported Thursday, citing a presidential administration source.

Vucic put the Serbian armed forces on high alert on Monday, following a new episode of escalation in the north of Kosovo, where local Serbs mounted barricades on a key road leading to Serbia.

On Wednesday, Vucic called on ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to stop protesting against the authorities of Kosovo, whose independence Serbia and dozens of other countries never recognized.

On December 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of Dejan Pantic and several other Serb police officers by the Kosovar authorities over alleged war crimes and terrorism dating back to the 1998-1999 conflict.�

On Wednesday, Pantic was released from custody and put under house arrest.�

