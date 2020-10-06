Serbian President Confirms Interest in Buying Combat Drones From Turkey

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that Belgrade was considering the possibility and was in talks with Ankara on the acquisition of Bayraktar TB2 combat drones.

On Monday, the Serbian leader announced that he had nominated current Prime Minister Ana Brnabic as a candidate for the post of head of the new government. According to him, one of the tasks of the future cabinet will be to strengthen the combat capability of the Armed Forces and equip them with modern defense means.

"We have to allocate significant funds to keep pace with countries that are in a better position.

Serbia truly and sincerely adheres to military neutrality and wants to protect and defend its sky and earth itself," Vucic said on national television.

He said the purchase of new weapons required "significant investment, but will show itself as a very wise investment." Serbian media reported earlier that Belgrade was negotiating with Ankara the purchase of several Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 operational tactical mid-altitude UAVs.

"Whether we reach an agreement with the Turkish side or not, we'll see. In any case, we are talking about very good - here I must praise the Turkish manufacturers - very good drones," Vucic stressed.