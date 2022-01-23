Serbian President Confirms Plans to Purchase Two Ka-32 Helicopters From Russia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed the country's plans to purchase two Ka-32 helicopters from Russia for firefighting activities.

In October 2021, Serbian Interior Minister Alexandar Vulin told Sputnik that Belgrade was looking forward to sign an agreement on the purchase of two Ka-32 helicopters from Moscow.

"We are purchasing two Russian Kamov helicopters for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, its firefighting activities," the president told the Serbian tv Pink broadcaster.

Vucic noted that the new helicopters would make it possible to transport up to 5,000 liters (1,320 gallons) of water compared with the current 1,000 liters.

The Serbian leader also stressed that Ka-32 helicopters are the best ones for fighting fires. According to Vucic, the purchase will provide the Serbian authorities with an opportunity to help everyone in the region.