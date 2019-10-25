UrduPoint.com
Serbian President Confirms Purchasing From Russia 1 Pantsir-S Missile System

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:38 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed purchasing from Russia one Pantsir-S air defense missile system, noting that delivery is expected to happen in near future

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed purchasing from Russia one Pantsir-S air defense missile system, noting that delivery is expected to happen in near future.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Russia had sent S-400 and Pantsir-S air defense missile systems to Serbia for participating for the first time ever in military drills abroad.

"As you know, we have bought one Pantsir-S system, we have ordered it and we expect it in our country in coming future," Vucic said on Friday, as quoted by the Serbian Defense Ministry.

Vucic attended on Friday Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade, where the Slavic Shield 2019 military exercise is being held.

