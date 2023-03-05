UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Denies Reports Of Supplying Weapons To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Serbian President Denies Reports of Supplying Weapons to Ukraine

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday media were peddling blatant lies when they claimed that his administration had authorized sales of weapons to Ukraine.

"It is a blatant lie. Serbia did not send weapons to anyone. Serbia makes and sells munitions ... We have sold no munitions or other weapons to either Ukraine or Russia," he told reporters in Qatar.

The Serbian Defense Ministry confirmed to Sputnik this week that Serbia exported weapons only to countries on the international whitelist and had banned their resale to Ukraine or Russia.

"They say that we exported (weapons) through Turkey.

Knowing well that some of the products could end up on either side of the conflict, we added a clause that prohibits Turkey from re-exporting our ammunition. What else do you want from us?" the president insisted.

The Serbian Defense Ministry said Belgrade had asked foreign state agencies that are suspected of having given a greenlight to resales to clarify the matter and ensure compliance with its rules. Serbian defense contractor Krusik earlier denied media reports that alleged it sold Grad missiles to Ukraine to be used with its Soviet-made multiple launch rocket systems.

