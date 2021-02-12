Serbian President Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Russian Ambassador - Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Serbian President Alexander Vucic on Friday met with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko to discuss several avenues of cooperation ahead of an expected visit from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, who cochairs the Intergovernmental Russian-Serbian Committee on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the presidential office said.

"Ahead of the visit of the deputy prime minister and co-chair of Intergovernmental Russian-Serbian Committee on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, Yury Borisov, President Vucic and Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko noted that the joint infrastructure and energy projects are being successfully implemented," the office said in a statement.

The Serbian president thanked Russia for assisting in the fight against the coronavirus disease and providing the Sputnik V vaccine, as well as sending specialists to look into its production in Serbia.

On Thursday, a group of Russian experts arrived in Serbia to learn about the country's human and technological resources to set up joint production of the Russian-made vaccine, specifically at the Torlak Institute of Virology in Belgrade.