UrduPoint.com

Serbian President Discusses Cooperation, Kosovo, Gun Control With US Senators - Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Serbian President Discusses Cooperation, Kosovo, Gun Control With US Senators - Office

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has received US Senators Chris Murphy and Gary Peters and discussed with them cooperation between Belgrade and Washington, the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and issues related to gun control, the presidential office said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has received US Senators Chris Murphy and Gary Peters and discussed with them cooperation between Belgrade and Washington, the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and issues related to gun control, the presidential office said on Thursday.

Peters and Murphy are on a working visit to the Western Balkans. On Wednesday, they met with Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic.

"The president ... noted in the conversation that our country is determined to develop closer cooperation with the US in all areas of mutual interest," the presidential office said in a statement.

The parties also discussed the ongoing dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

"The President pointed out that Belgrade has demonstrated seriousness and responsibility since the beginning of the dialogue, despite constant provocations and several unilateral steps by Pristina, which hinder the process of finding a compromise and a sustainable solution," the statement read.

The US senators expressed their condolences over the recent tragic events in Serbia and exchanged views on the gun control measures taken by the Serbian authorities, taking into account Murphy's measures following the 2012 mass shooting at a school in Connecticut, the president's office added.

The meeting came amid a recent upsurge in violence among young men in Serbia. On the night of May 5-6, 21-year-old Uros Blazic killed eight people and injured 14 with an automatic rifle in the municipality of Mladenovac near Belgrade. He reportedly shot a police officer and his sister, and continued to shoot at random people before being apprehended by police.

Two days earlier, a seventh-grader shot and killed eight children and a security guard and wounded six children and a teacher at a Belgrade school. The shooter was arrested, but he cannot be prosecuted because he is not yet 14 years old. The boy was taken to a psychiatric hospital.

Serbia declared a period of national mourning from May 5-7 for the 17 victims of the two shootings.

Related Topics

Injured Police Washington Visit Young Pristina Belgrade Gary Serbia May All From

Recent Stories

Dr Rubaba pays tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takree ..

Dr Rubaba pays tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Public, private bodies urged to celebrate World No ..

Public, private bodies urged to celebrate World No Tobacco Day in letter & spiri ..

3 minutes ago
 Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute t ..

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute to martyrs

3 minutes ago
 US Eyes More Investments in Central Asia's Energy, ..

US Eyes More Investments in Central Asia's Energy, Health, Education - NSC Direc ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan is our red line, not a political leader: ..

Pakistan is our red line, not a political leader: Hanif Abbasi

3 minutes ago
 UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of ..

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.