Serbian President Discusses Upcoming Visit To Moscow With Russian Ambassador - Belgrade

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko discussed the upcoming official visit of the head of state to Moscow and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Serbian presidency said on Tuesday.

Last month, Vucic announced that he will pay an official visit to Moscow on November 25, and the talks will revolve around Russian gas supplies and prices, among other topics.

"President Vucic noted how important the upcoming visit to Moscow is taking into account the authority and influence of Russia and President Vladimir Putin on the global political stage, as well as in international economic trends. Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko said that he is sure of the success of this visit just as of all the previous ones, taking into account friendly relations and a good partnership between the two countries," the official website said.

Vucic and Botsan-Kharchenko also touched upon the next steps to make after the meeting of the Russian-Serbian Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

"President Vucic indicated that implementation of joint infrastructure and energy projects is in progress according to the terms, and the work on other specific proposals for closer cooperation in numerous fields is also underway for sake of mutual interest," the statement read.

The Serbian leader also thanked Russia for support of Serbia's territorial integrity amid the unrest in Kosovo and Metohija, that flared up in September.

