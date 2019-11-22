UrduPoint.com
Serbian President Dismisses Claims Belgrade Sold Weapons To Kiev For Use In Donbas Warfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:34 AM

Belgrade had not exported weapons to Kiev for them to be used by the Ukrainian military in the Donbas conflict, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said amid media reports that contraband Serbian weapons had been used by the Ukrainian military

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Belgrade had not exported weapons to Kiev for them to be used by the Ukrainian military in the Donbas conflict, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said amid media reports that contraband Serbian weapons had been used by the Ukrainian military.

The reports by Arms Watch, that emerged on Thursday, suggested that the weapons manufactured by Serbia in 2016 had been used by the Ukrainian armed forces in the conflict in the southeastern region, which had been underway since 2014.

"We have checked our whole trade with Ukraine � everything we have ever done with Ukraine, which, by the way, is a legitimate customer [of Serbia].

Even if we sold [weapons] to it, these sales would be legal. But we have not done it," Vucic said late on Thursday.

The president continued by dismissing claims that Serbia trafficked weapons to war zones via the United Arab Emirates, noting that Belgrade had checked every exported mine batch and found that none of them had been shipped either to Ukraine or to the United Arab Emirates.

Serbia has faced multiple allegations of trafficking weapons to various war zones. However, Belgrade has categorically rejected them.

