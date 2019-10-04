UrduPoint.com
Serbian President Expects New Interstate Deals From Medvedev's Upcoming Belgrade Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:14 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that he expected new interstate agreements to be signed during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Belgrade later in Octobe

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that he expected new interstate agreements to be signed during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Belgrade later in October.

Earlier in the day, Vucic held a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

The head of the Russian government will pay a visit to Serbia from October 19-20, where he will take part in celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from the Nazis.

"President Vucic noted that, along with a reminder of the tradition to fight for the freedom of two peoples, Prime Minister Medvedev's visit meant an additional step in expanding bilateral cooperation, as new interstate documents were expected to be signed," the Serbian presidential press service said.

The Serbian president also expressed his appreciation for the signal, which he received from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in New York last week, that the country's state and national interests were supported.

