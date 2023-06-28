Serbian President Explains Kosovar Serbs' Demands to EU Commission President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday to explain the position of Kosovo's Serbs on the recent escalation and the demands concerning their rights, his office said on Tuesday.

"European Commission President von der Leyen expressed concern about the current situation and asked President Vucic to do everything for de-escalation. President Vucic briefed her on the position of the Serbs in the north of Kosovo and Metohija and their demand to respect their rights, which are under daily threat," the Serbian Presidency said.

Serbia has still not recognized the self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo, its former province which it continues to refer to as its Kosovo and Metohija region. A large ethnic Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.

On Tuesday, Serbs in Kosovo held two separate assemblies in the north and south to mark Vidovdan, one of the most important Serb holidays. They adopted the Vidovdan Declaration, in which they warned that any further violence by Kosovo authorities would be met with appropriate response.

In late May, clashes erupted after Kosovo forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serb community but declared valid despite a less than 3.5% voter turnout. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.